Early morning forecast Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The warming trend will continue over the next few days. Tuesday will turn even warmer than Monday with sunshine mixed with clouds. Highs will be well into the 50s to near 60. We’ll have a sunny to partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a relatively warm afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 60. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week It will be breezing with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more prominent in the afternoon, mainly in the northwestern part of the region where some spots could have a shower. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s with some spots approaching 70.

A cold front will bring some showers on Friday but it does not look like we will have much in the way of rainfall. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Behind this front, the weekend will be cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 40s to near 50. Temperatures will not rise higher than the upper 40s on Sunday. Clouds will increase with the next front next Monday with some showers developing. High will be in the lower to middle 40s.