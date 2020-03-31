Early morning forecast Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Tonight will stay partly to mostly cloudy. The blustery wind will diminish a good bit by the end of the night. There will also be a sprinkle or shower in a few spots. Lows tonight will be in the 30s which really is not that cold for this time of the year. We’ll continue to have more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday and there can be some isolated showers or sprinkles. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s to the lower 50s but at least there is going to be less wind than what we had on Monday.

A storm system will pass well to our south on Wednesday. This will leave us with a good deal of clouds and just the chance for some showers and drizzle There could also be some clearing from the north later in the day. Highs on Wednesday will once again be in the 40s to near 50. A clearing sky and a fresh air mass will give us a colder night Wednesday night with lows in the 20s to the lower 30s. A bubble of high pressure building to the north will then allow for more tranquil weather for the end of the work week. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds and the next disturbance approaches on Saturday. Despite the increase in clouds it will turn milder on Saturday with temperatures approaching the 60° mark. This next system will bring us more clouds than sunshine with the chance for some showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s. Behind that system, we should have a return of at least partial sunshine on Monday with highs near to just above 60.