Early morning forecast Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Tonight will remain windy, but the wind will not be quite as fierce as during the daylight hours. A wind advisory remains in effect for most of the region until 7am. We’ll have a scattering of flurries and snow showers early tonight and then a clearing sky the rest of tonight. It will cold with lows in mostly in the teens. A bubble of high pressure passing to our south will give us plenty of sunshine during the day on Tuesday. We’re still going to have a chilly wind, but it will be less windy than Monday was. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to uppers. The sky will stay clear Tuesday night, but the wind will still be brisk with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will turn milder ahead of the next cold front. We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds with high temperatures well into the 40s to near 50. This front is probably moving through with just some clouds Wednesday night into early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will be breezy and a bit chilly with highs ranging from the middle 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in the valleys east of I-99. Another area of high pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine on Friday. It will be brisk and chilly despite the sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday will feature sunshine giving way to clouds. Highs will be near to just above 40. There is a chance for some sprinkles and flurries Saturday night into early Sunday then sunshine will make a return later Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Sunshine Monday will help us rebound back to near 50 in many spots. The milder pattern looks through middle of next week.