Early morning forecast Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Sunshine is going to warm us up very fast Tuesday. The comfortable morning will turn into a very warm afternoon with highs in the 80s with some spots approaching 90. Tuesday night will be not be nearly as comfortable as recent nights with lows in the 60s and some patches of clouds.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid, if not downright hot with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We will have sunshine mixing with clouds. An approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Some could be strong. There is still a slight chance for a shower early Thursday then the rest of the day will feature a return of at least partial sunshine. Highs will be close to 80 and the humidity will start to drop. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80.

Another front will move through later Friday into Saturday, most likely without any precipitation. Behind that system it will be a little cooler this weekend with highs in the 70s and partial sunshine.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the weather pattern after that, as an upper level low will develop, and depending on its position could cause us to either be unsettled and humid or dry and very warm.