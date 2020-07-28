Early morning forecast Tuesday, July 28, 2020

A cold front will move across the region on Tuesday. With and behind the front, there still could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. The chance for the rain will shrink the farther north in our region you are. Otherwise, Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be quite warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s but the humidity will start to lower later in the day. Tuesday night will not be as muggy as recent nights with lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

A bubble of high pressure will be over the region and give us more sunshine than clouds on Wednesday. That sunshine will help it to be a very warm day, but at least the humidity will not be oppressive. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Another weak front will be close to the area on Thursday and bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm to a few spots. It will still be warm and humid on Thursday. Highs will be mostly in the middle 80s. Behind that system, it will be nice Friday and Saturday with more sunshine than clouds. The humidity will be a little lower Friday into Friday night before starting to creep back up on Saturday. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday will be warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible by the end of the day with highs in the middle 80s. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday with another front moving into the region.