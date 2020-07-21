Early morning forecast Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with some hazy sunshine mixing with clouds. Some spots will get an afternoon thunderstorm. The spots that get hit will get a downpour, but a lot will also be missed. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There is a better chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be around on Wednesday. Once again, it’s going to be scattered rainfall and not the widespread rain that we really do need. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is just the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm in spots Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday will be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. This upcoming weekend will also be quite warm and humid with at least partial sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 80s. An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out over the upcoming weekend but the vast majority of the region is going to stay rain free. Monday will be partly sunny and hot and humid with some sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.