Early morning forecast Tuesday, July 20, 2021

We’ll have more sunshine than clouds on Tuesday. It will be hazy once again with smoke from the Western US and Canadian Wildfires. A couple of thunderstorms will approach areas north of I-80 by the end of the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday. It will still be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Behind this front, the humidity will come down for a brief time Wednesday night through Thursday. A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Thursday, and there should be less smoke mixed in with the sunshine. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday will become more humid and that may give us just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We’ll have both sunshine and clouds on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday will likely be dry and warm with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around with the next front on Sunday; otherwise, it will be a humid day with clouds, some sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Monday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

