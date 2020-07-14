Early morning forecast Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine and just a few clouds mixed in. The afternoon will turn warm but it’s not going to be too humid with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. This will be the end of the break from the real heat of July for a while. Wednesday will feature hazy sunshine and it will turn hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

Thursday will also feature some hazy sunshine and there will also be a thunderstorm or two around during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Thursday will be near to just above the 90 degree mark. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms scattered about the area on Friday; otherwise, it will be another hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Behind that disturbance the weekend looks like it will be hot and humid. Each day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm each afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be near to just above 90. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The heat wave will continue as we head on into Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be hot and humid with highs near to just above 90.