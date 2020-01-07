Early morning forecast Tuesday, January 7, 2020

A disturbance is going to clip us to the south during the day on Tuesday and give some of us some snow. After a few glimpses of sunshine early, Tuesday will become cloudy. A period of snow will move through, especially south of I-80, during the midday into the afternoon hours. Accumulations will range from nothing north of I-80, light accumulations near I-80. We are going to see up to a few inches in some of the counties farther to the south. In these spots, roads could become slick for the evening commute. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s, some of the warmer spots may be up to the north where the snow will avoid, and the day may start off with dim sunshine.

Behind this system, it will turn windy and cold on Wednesday with variable cloudiness and some flurries and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to just above 30 and the wind will make it feel colder than that. Temperatures will drop into the teens with a clearing sky and less wind Wednesday night. Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds later in the day. it will be chilly but not quite as cold as Thursday with high temperatures in the 30s. The next storm system will start to bring some precipitation to the area on Friday. There may be a touch of a wintry mix in spots when precipitation first starts, but primarily this is going to be a rain system. Temperatures on Friday will try to reach into the middle to upper 40s. It will stay relatively mild Friday night into Saturday with some showers and drizzle. Temperatures Friday night will stay in the 40s and then we’ll reach into the 50s on Saturday. If everything sets up perfect some places could even be flirting with the 60 degree mark or higher.

Sunday will start mild with some showers but then cooler air will start to move on in during the afternoon with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s to near 50. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. It will turn milder again with high temperatures in the 40s on Monday. And it’s going to stay mild into the middle of the month.