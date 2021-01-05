Early morning forecast Tuesday, January 5, 2021

We’re going to be in a relatively dull weather pattern this week, especially considering it is the month of January. Tonight will remain rather. Some spots will have a flurry or a touch of drizzle. Keep in mind that any drizzle with temperatures below freezing can cause a thin later of ice on some untreated surfaces. Temperatures will drop only in the middle to upper 20s for most spots. While this will feel a bit chilly, it is above the average low for the date. In fact, nights will be a good bit above average through the rest of this week.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds. There will be some flurries and drizzle around, especially in areas west of I-99. With the clouds, temperatures will not rise too much on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Clouds should break for some peeks of sunshine on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s despite some breaks in the clouds. Thursday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday will bring a good deal of clouds with highs in the 30s. This weekend will feature both clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will bring more clouds than sunshine with highs in the middle 30s. We’re going to stay a little milder than average into next week.