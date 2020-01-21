Early morning forecast Tuesday, January 21, 2020

A weak disturbance drifting through the region will bring us a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday. It’s still going to be a cold day with highs temperatures in the 20s. Tuesday night will be another very cold night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the teens.

A bubble of high pressure will then sit over the region and give us some nice weather for the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine and it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s. It will still be cold Wednesday night with lows in the teens to near 20, then Thursday will turn even milder with highs in the 30s to near 40 with sunshine in a few clouds. As the next storm system approaches the area, we will have an increase in cloudiness on Friday. Despite the clouds, temperatures on Friday will reach through the 30s and to near 40 in places.

The next storm system will give us plenty of clouds with the likelihood of some snow or a wintry mix on Saturday. Right now it looks like it will be lighter amounts than what we had this past weekend but it is still a long way off and we are watching the situation. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s. We’ll have leftover snow showers on Sunday; otherwise, the day will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Slightly milder air looks like it will start to press in for the very end of the month of January.