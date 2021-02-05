Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 5, 2021

A front will bring us a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain into early Friday. The good news is most spots will have temperatures above freezing, but there will be some icy spots into Friday morning. There will be little new snow accumulation to maybe an inch or snow south of I-80 with a new inch or two in places near I-80 and to the north. As the cold front moves to the east, the rest of Friday will become windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. There could be a couple of isolated flurries and snow showers in the afternoon, especially near and west of Route 219. Highs Friday will occur earlier in the day, reaching well into the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures will then fall Friday afternoon with temperatures in the 20s before sunset.

Saturday will feature sunshine and a few clouds with a cold wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There are two systems that will pass close to the area on Sunday. One front will pass to our north with a stronger storm system to the south. Right now it looks like we are sandwiched between the two systems. We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Sunday with scattered snow showers, but counties along and south of Route 22 may have a period of steadier light snow during the morning and midday hours. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. Behind this system Monday will be a calmer day with sunshine, a few clouds and highs near to just above 30. Another system will bring the chance for snow showers or a bit of a wintry mix on Tuesday. Highs will be close to 30. There may be a flurry or snow shower early Wednesday then clouds will break for some sunshine with highs only in the 20s. Thursday will be another cold day with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for some flurries. Highs again will be in the 20s.