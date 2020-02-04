Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 4, 2020

A front will bisect the area on Tuesday and bring us more unsettled weather. This system will bring some showers and drizzle. North of the front, it will be chilly with temperatures dropping from the 40s and into the 30s in places. South of the front, it will still be quite mild with highs in the 50s. This front though will start to shift southward later in the day and temperatures will fall everywhere later in the day into the night.

Another disturbance will bring rain that will freeze on surfaces later Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with just the chance for a shower or some drizzle. It’s going to be chillier Wednesday with highs in the 30s. A stronger system will bring freezing rain and rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning followed by showers and drizzle Thursday afternoon. There can be icy spots early Thursday, but it should be just mild enough for things to improve in most spots during the midday and afternoon, especially with the stronger February sun.

The last in this string of disturbances will bring a period of rain and snow that will go over to snow showers on Friday. Once again, there can be some slippery spots. The good news is that will be the last of the string of disturbances. This will allow for a better weekend. Saturday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with maybe some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine along with only the chance for flurries. Highs in the 30s to near 40. We’ll turn a little milder the following Monday into Tuesday.