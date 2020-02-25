Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 25, 2020

A slow-moving system just south of our area Tuesday will give us a rather cloudy, damp and cool day Tuesday with periods of rain and drizzle along with areas of fog. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the lower 40s on Tuesday thanks to the rainfall and a cool flow from the Atlantic Ocean.

This first system will pass to the east Tuesday night but yet another disturbance will approach the area on Wednesday. We’ll have plenty of clouds on Wednesday with periods of rain and drizzle, especially during the afternoon into the evening hours. It will still be relatively cool on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. This system will bring a cold front through the region Wednesday night and rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers with a gusty wind later Wednesday night. Thursday will be windy and cold with numerous flurries and snow showers. We’ll probably just have flurries near and east of I-99 with more in the way of snow showers with some light accumulations near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Thursday will be no higher than the 30s with a wind making it feel even colder than that.

Another disturbance will cut through the area with a good deal of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Friday. It will still be cold on Friday with highs in the 20s to near 30. Behind that system, the cold will be reinforced for the weekend. Saturday will be brisk and cold with clouds, some sunshine along with the chance for at least some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s to near 30. There still may be some flurries early then Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine that will mix with clouds. It will turn milder on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.