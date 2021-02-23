Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 23, 2021

As a warm front pushes to the region, there will be a period of snow that will develop in the northern and western part of our region Tuesday morning. Starting in Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties and then will spread to the Laurel Highlands. This will bring a coating to an inch, maybe even two on some of the ridges, near and just west of Route 219 and in areas north of I-80. The snow showers likely will linger into Tuesday afternoon in the Laurel Highlands.

After the bit of snow early in some spots, the rest of Tuesday will turn cloudy to partly sunny. The only exception is in the Laurel Highlands where snow showers will linger into the afternoon. It will be quite windy with some gusts reaching over 40 mph in spots. Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 30s across the higher terrain in the Laurel Highlands to the lower 40s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. Wednesday will become even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. A cold front may bring some showers to the area by the end of Wednesday.

Behind this front we will still have a setback in temperatures Thursday into Friday. Highs will be near 40, not far from average. Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine with just a few flurries, maybe a sprinkle. Thursday night will be the coldest night where some places will drop into the teens. Friday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. The next system will bring some rain on Saturday. It may be cold enough for a touch of a wintry mix at first. This will not be heavy enough to cause flooding for our area Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 40s. Temperatures will approach 50 in places on Sunday despite some clouds and the chance for a shower late. Showers are possible on Monday with highs in the middle to upper