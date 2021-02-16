Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 16, 2021

We’ll continue to have sleet and freezing rain heavier at times through the middle of the night. There will also be some snowflakes still mixed in well north of I-80. There will be a significant icing, but temperatures will warm, and the precipitation will taper off before sunrise. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Bedford County eastward. Somerset, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and southeastern Centre counties are now under an ice storm warning. These go until 10am tomorrow but we feel this will end well before that. Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron and northwestern Centre counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday but again, we think things will be done well before that time. The farther north you get, the more snow will mix in, but primarily this is going to be an ice event for most of the region. Roads could still be slick in a few places early Tuesday morning, but most temperatures will be above freezing. There will also be areas of dense fog through the overnight hours.

Tuesday will become windy. Clouds will break for some sunshine near and east of I-99 but the clouds will remain tough farther to the west where there will be some flurries, even a snow shower around. Temperatures will start well in the 30s but then will drop, reaching into the 20s in many spots by evening. We’ll have some clearing with less wind Tuesday night with lows in the upper single digits to lower teens. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 20s. The next storm system will bring some snow back to the area Wednesday night. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, but right now it looks like this will bring more in the way of snowfall before a mix or change to ice, maybe rain. Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Snow or a wintry mix will still be around early Friday before clouds will break for some sunshine with a gusty wind. Highs will be in the 30s. Saturday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine and still the chance for some snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday before another mix arrives Sunday night. This will depart Monday followed by milder weather later next week.