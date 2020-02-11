Early morning forecast Tuesday, February 11, 2020

A front will still be stalled close to the area and keep us unsettled Tuesday morning with some drizzle and a bit of rain early. Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon with the clearing hitting areas to the north first. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s, some places flirting with the 50 degree mark. It will turn a little chillier as the sky clears, Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday as the next disturbance comes our way.

A wintry mix will likely develop late Wednesday and then maybe go to rain in places Wednesday night on into early Thursday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be close to the 40 degree mark. Thursday will start milder with some rain and then it turns windy and colder with the rain changing to snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s, but it will turn much colder later in the day. We’re going to have a quick blast of some very cold air later in the week. Temperatures Thursday night will drop into the teens to near 20 along with leftover flurries and snow showers around.

Friday will be a cold day with some flurries early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the 20s. Some places will drop into the single digits Friday night. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower to maybe middle 30s. We will have more clouds and sunshine on Sunday with just a chance for some sprinkles or flurries. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Clouds will thicken again on Monday followed by the chance of some rain Monday night. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s.