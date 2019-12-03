Early morning forecast Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

Tuesday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s. There will still be a couple of flurries around on Tuesday especially near and west of Route 219.

Another disturbance will approach the area on Wednesday. This system will bring us plenty of clouds along with scattered snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night. That’s the kind of system that can bring a quick couple of inches to many locations, especially in the western part of our viewing area. High temperatures on Wednesday likely will be in the 30s once again. It will also be windy which will make it feel a good bit colder than that. Behind this disturbance there still could be some flurries around early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s. Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, there can be some sprinkles and flurries during the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be near the 40 degree mark.

Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly with clouds and sunshine and the chance of flurries. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a tranquil day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday high temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s.