Early morning forecast Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Temperatures will not move much Tuesday. It will be a windy and cold day with scattered flurries and snow showers. The snow showers will be more numerous near and west of Route 219. Near and east of I-99 some raindrops still could be mixing in at times. High temperatures are going to be mostly in the 30s on Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will still be windy and cold with scattered flurries and snow showers. Because snow will accumulate more than a few inches in the area is near and west of Route 219, there is a winter weather advisory in those counties from midnight tonight all the way through Tuesday night.

Some sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon, but it still will be cold with highs in the 30s. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Thursday with high temperatures near to just above the 40. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with some rain and snow showers possible. High temperatures will be near to just above 40. There is a slight chance for a flurry or snow shower early Saturday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with highs in the 30s to near 40. Sunday will be brisk and chilly but clouds and sunshine and a flurry or snow shower in places. Highs will be in the 30s. Another push of cold air will come with the gusty wind on Monday along with snow showers and highs in the lower to middle 30s.