Early morning forecast Tuesday, August 31, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the region for heavier rainfall that will be around later Tuesday night into Wednesday night. As a front slips through and stalls to the south, Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds with exception of north of I-80 where some sunshine will break through the clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the middle to upper 70s. Rain, maybe a thunderstorm will press into the southern part of the region during the afternoon on Tuesday.

A steadier rainfall will develop Tuesday and will be heavy at times on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. 3-6” of rain is likely across much of the area and that will be enough to cause flooding. A flow of cooler air from the north will keep temperatures from rising out of the 60s.

The rain will end by Thursday morning and clouds will break for some sunshine. Even though the weather will be improved, it will take until Thursday for the larger rivers to crest. It will turn less humid on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s.

