Early morning forecast Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Tuesday will be quite warm and humid with sunshine mixing with clouds. A few spots will have a soaking thunderstorm during the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Even hotter weather is coming our way later in the week. We’ll have sunshine and a few clouds on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A surge of heat will help push temperatures in the lower 90s in many places Thursday ahead of the next cold front. We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds on Thursday. Thunderstorms will start to approach from the northwest later in the day. This front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Friday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A disturbance moving along this front will likely stall it close enough to the region to continue the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperature will be near 80, but will really be determined by the number of showers and thunderstorms around.

Behind the front, some nice weather is coming for Sunday and Monday with sunshine and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s followed by a refreshing night with lows in the 50s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80.