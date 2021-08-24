Early morning forecast Tuesday, August 24, 2021

We’re going to have a late-August heatwave this week. An area of high pressure will slide over the region on Tuesday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, and with this sunshine, it will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday will be hot and humid with sunshine and a few clouds. An isolated late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will be near to just above 90.

Thursday and Friday will stay very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. There may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots each afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will still be in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday’s high will be in the middle to upper 80s. The upcoming weekend and the following will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.