Early morning forecast Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A cold front will shift through the region early Tuesday. Behind the front, sunshine will mix with clouds on Tuesday but there’s nothing more than the chance for an isolated shower. It will turn pleasantly warm with low humidity. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 80.

An area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice night Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. This high pressure system will give us a good deal of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. While the afternoons will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, it will be more refreshing at night. In fact, some colder places may tough the upper 40s Wednesday night. This air mass will modify and warm even more on Friday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in lower to middle 80s. The humidity will also start to rise which means it will be muggier starting Friday night.

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday and give us a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. Sunday will also be quite warm with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s. There’s a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.