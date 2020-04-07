Early morning forecast Tuesday, April 7, 2020

An approaching warm front will bring us more clouds than sunshine Tuesday with scattered showers. Some places could even have a thunderstorm later in the day into Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s, but with less sunshine, it may not quite feel as warm as Monday was. A cold front will move through the region with some showers on Thursday. It will also become breeze, and it will start to turn cooler later in the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s. It will be blustery and cold Thursday night into early Friday and there can even be some flurries and a snow shower around, especially near and west of Route 219. The rest of Friday will be windy and cold with clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

A bubble of high pressure will slide into the area on Saturday giving us a good deal of sunshine with less wind. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday with showers likely by the end of the day. Highs on Sunday will be near to just above 50. There still can be some showers early Monday but then the rest of the day will feature some sunshine with a gusty wind. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s.