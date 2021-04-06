Early morning forecast Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A front stalled close to the area will keep our weather a bit unsettled this week. There will be a couple of showers around tonight, especially through the early part of the night; otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 40s which is a good bit higher than last night.

Tuesday will become quite mild again with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a shower around, but just in a few spots. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. A few showers and a thunderstorm or two will cross the area Tuesday night, then Wednesday will also be mild with clouds and sunshine with a shower in spots. Highs again will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possibility, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 60s. The weather will turn even more unsettled Friday through the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Friday and Saturday with scattered showers each day. Highs both days will be in the 50s to near 60. Showers may even turn into a period