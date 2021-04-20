Early morning forecast Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tuesday will be mild in some places, cool in other spots. We’ll have a partly sunny sky east of I-99 and south of Route 22. Father to the north and west, temperatures will not get higher than the lower to middle 50s, especially in Elk, Jefferson, and Indiana counties. In those areas, there will be more clouds than sunshine with a shower in some spots later in the day. A cold front will sink through the area and we are all set for colder air by the middle of the week. This front will bring a band of showers through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Eventually the rain showers could mix with snowflakes before tapering to sprinkles and flurries. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s near and north of I-80 to the 50s farther to the south.

There still can be a sprinkle or flurry in places early Thursday; otherwise, the day will be windy and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny with a milder afternoon. High near 60. Clouds will increase again on Saturday with just the chance for some showers as the next front comes our way. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60. Some showers will be around with this front Saturday night into early Sunday then clouds will break for some sunshine the rest of Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Some sunshine will return on Monday followed by a big warm up through the middle of next week.