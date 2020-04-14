Early morning forecast Tuesday, April 13, 2020

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and there could be a couple of sprinkles later in the day, especially the farther south you are in our region. It is going to be another chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s, but with at least a lot less in the way of wind.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine and it will be another cool day with highs in the 40s. Some showers or even some flurries will be around late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday may start off with scattered flurries , then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Friday will feature a good deal of clouds with showers and it will be cold enough that the showers could be mixed with snowflakes early in the day, especially across the higher terrain. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. The chance for showers, even a bit of a mix, will continue into early Saturday. The rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and a bit brisk. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just the chance of some sprinkles late. Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine and it will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s. There are signs for a warm-up later next week.