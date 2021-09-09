Early morning forecast Thursday, September 9, 2021

Thursday will be a cooler day. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of pop-up showers, especially during the midday and early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Some of the higher elevations will fail to reach out of the 60s.

A bubble of high pressure will settle over the region on Friday and give us great weather for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. We’ll have sunshine that will mix with clouds on Friday. Highs will be near to just above 70 with low humidity. Once again, higher elevations will likely not get out of the 60s.

Saturday will also be comfortable with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Sunday and Monday with will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is just a small chance for a shower in places, especially on Monday. Highs will be near to just above 80 and the humidity will be on the rise again. There is a better chance for a shower in places on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. to near 80. Wednesday will be relatively warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

