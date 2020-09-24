Early morning forecast Thursday, September 24, 2020

Thursday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. We’ll likely have more clouds than sunshine in the morning and in the southern part of the region with more in the way of sunshine farther to the north and during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s. Friday and Saturday will both feature times of clouds and sunshine on Friday with mild afternoons. High temperatures each day will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be even warmer despite an increase in cloudiness. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 70s. These clouds are with an approaching cold front which may bring a shower by the end of the day. Showers are likely Sunday night and there will still be a scattering of showers on Monday. Highs on Monday will still be mild for this time of the year, reaching to near to just above 70.

Another stronger cold front is going to move toward the area with showers, maybe a thunderstorm developing on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Behind the front, Wednesday will be a little cooler with clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 60s.