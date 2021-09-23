Early morning forecast Thursday, September 23, 2021

Rain will continue to fall heavy at times before tapering to showers by sunrise. The heaviest rainfall will be from Eastern Centre to Huntingdon County. This may cause flooding in some areas of poor drainage. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch into Thursday for the counties along Route 219 eastward. Thursday will start with some showers but then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with another shower in places, especially the farther north and west you are in our area. Temperatures Thursday will not get out of the 60s. Temperatures Thursday night will be dipping into the 40s.

We’ll have another seasonably cool day on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will once again be in the 60s. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with comfortable afternoons. Highs each day will be near 70. A weak front will bring a small chance for a shower Tuesday. Behind that front, it will turn a little cooler for the middle of next week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.