Early morning forecast Thursday, September 2, 2021

The rain has departed. Even though the weather will be improved, it will take until Thursday for the larger rivers to crest. Thursday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the 70s. Saturday will still be nice with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

A weak front will bring the chance for a couple of showers on Sunday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Labor Day should be mostly dry with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. The next front may bring some showers later Tuesday into Wednesday morning; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

