Early morning forecast Thursday, September 17, 2020

A cold front will approach the area on Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This front will not have much moisture to work with and will only bring a scattering of sprinkles during the midday into the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. This front will push to our south on Friday. It will still be close enough for some clouds, even a sprinkle during the morning hours. Clouds will yield to sunshine from the northwest to the southeast during the afternoon as some dry air gets pulled into the region behind the remnants of Sally which will pass well to our south. Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

The chilliest air for the season so far will build in for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and quite cool with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. With a clear sky and lighter winds, lows Saturday night will be in the 30s with some pockets of frost. Sunday will also be cool, if not downright chilly, despite sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Once again there will be some pockets of frost Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will also be a nice, but a bit cool of a day with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 60s and we will be in the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday. The nights will also be quite cool. Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a milder afternoon with highs near to just above 70.