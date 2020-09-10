Early morning forecast Thursday, September 10, 2020

Thursday will turn out to mostly cloudy, but there will be some breaks of sunshine north of I-80 and west of I-99. There will be some drizzle and some showers around, especially near and east of I-99. Highs will be mostly in the 70s, though some places to the northwest that get some sunshine will have temperatures reach the lower 80s.

Friday will start off with plenty of clouds and some drizzle. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine from the northeast to the southwest from the midday into the afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle by the end of the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. The next front will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some showers on Sunday. There will also be a thunderstorm in some places. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s.

Behind this front, comfortable air is going to move into the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity. Highs will be in the lower 70s. It will be comfortable Monday night with lows in the lower 50s, some places could even drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near to just above 70 and low humidity. Wednesday will also be comfortable with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70.