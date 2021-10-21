Early morning forecast Thursday, October 21, 2021

A change in the weather pattern is coming for the end of the week. Sunshine will give way to some clouds on Thursday as another cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring us some showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. There could also be a rumble of thunder in spots. Highs on Thursday will be within a few degrees of 70 in most locations. Behind the cold front, Friday will be a cooler day with a cloudy to partly sunny and a couple of showers around. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60.

This weekend will be seasonably chilly and also a bit unsettled. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and drizzle. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky will be over our region on Sunday as the next disturbance comes our way. Rain may arrive later Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s. There is also a good chance for rain on Monday into early Tuesday, especially the farther south you live. Highs each day will be in the 50s. The clouds will be more prominent in our southern counties where there could be a bit of rain. Highs will be in the 50s. A bit of rain is still possible early Monday, especially farther to the south, but the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

