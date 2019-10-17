Early morning forecast Thursday, October 17th, 2019

A wind advisory is in effect for the counties along and south of Route 22 through the day on Thursday. Some gusts will reach over 40mph, even in areas north of this advisory area.

Thursday will be quite windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and scattered showers. Once again, the majority of the showers will fall west of I-99 with some peaks of sunshine farther to the east. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 40s through the higher elevations to the lower 50s in the valley spots east of I-99. The wind is going to make it feel a good bit colder than that. Friday will feature less in the way of wind. There likely will still be some clouds in the region early in the day but the sky should turn partly to mostly sunny.

The weather pattern really starts to change on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Clouds will increase ahead of this front with showers developing. Temperatures Wednesday will still reach through the 50s and into the 60s in some places. There could even be a rumble of thunder in places. Behind this front, a much colder air mass will push into the region for Thursday on a cold, gusty wind. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. It will still be cool Friday with highs in the 50s. There will be areas of frost, even a freeze in places Friday night then we’ll warm up with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. Highs again on Saturday will be near to just above 60.

A disturbance looks like it will pass just to our south on Sunday. Right now it looks like the majority of that rain will stay to our south, but we will have a bit of rain or drizzle in places. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll continue to have some showers and drizzle on Monday with highs in the 60s. A cold front will bring showers, maybe even a thunderstorm early Tuesday then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Behind that front, a much colder air mass will move in through the middle to latter part of next week.