Early morning forecast Thursday, October 15, 2020

Thursday will turn breezy and even warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. The day will finish cloudier than it will start. There may also be a shower in some places west of Route 219 later in the day. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Enjoy the warmth as we will have a big change to chillier air for the end of the work week.

This front will shift through the area and then stall out from Thursday night into Friday morning. A disturbance will move along this front and will give us a damp and chilly day on Friday. We will have some rain and drizzle. The rain looks like it will be quite light. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s and hold pretty steady through the rest of the day. In fact, in some places the temperature will drop. Saturday may start off with some clouds in places, but the rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. There will be a chilly breeze with highs near to just above 50. Sunday will not be quite as chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The next disturbance seems like will arrive early next week. Monday will become mostly cloudy with some rain developing. As of now it looks like highs will be in the 50s to near 60, but really that high will depend on the timing on the timing of the rain. There will still be showers or a bit of rain early Tuesday then clouds should break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s. Wednesday will be seasonable with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.