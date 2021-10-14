Early morning forecast Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday will probably start off quite foggy in places along with some clouds. The rest of the day will be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Friday will also be warm for October despite more clouds than sunshine. A touch of drizzle is possible earlier in the day with a shower, maybe a thunderstorm in spots later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. This front will bring some showers, even a thunderstorm in places, Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s, but the temperature will start to fall in the afternoon. Behind the front, a spell of cooler weather is coming our way for Sunday into early next week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Monday may start off with a few patches of clouds but then we will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons. Highs each day will be in the middle 60s.

