Early morning forecast Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Our tranquil weather pattern will continue. As a storm system stays stalled to our east, we’ll have a good deal of sunshine again on Thursday with just some high clouds mixing in over the eastern horizon. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

An easterly flow will help to bring a few more in the way of clouds to parts of the region on Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Friday will once again only reach into the middle 60s. A weak front will bring scattered showers to the region on Saturday; otherwise, the day will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. This front should push off to the east early Sunday leaving us with a partly, if not mostly, sunny sky. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunshine will fade behind some clouds on Tuesday as the next front approaches the region. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. We have the likelihood of more in the way of showers with this front on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be close to 60s.