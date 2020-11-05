Early morning forecast Thursday, November 5, 2020

A disturbance will slide a front into the region on Thursday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on near and east of I-99 with more clouds than sunshine in some places farther to the east. With little moisture, that’s all this front will bring is a period of some clouds. Despite less sunshine, Thursday will be another mild day with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Behind this front, a new area of high pressure will slide under the area and return us to a relatively warm and dry weather pattern for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine and very mild to warm afternoons. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to near 79. Sunday and Monday will feature sunshine and a few clouds. Highs each day will be close to 70, coming within a few degrees of the record high temperatures for the date. Tuesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. The next front will come to the area with a good deal of clouds with some rain developing next Wednesday. Highs will be above average, but not too much cooler, reaching to near to just above 60.