Early morning forecast Thursday, November 21st, 2019

As the next front approaches the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday. Despite these thickening clouds, temperatures will reach well into the 40s to near 50. This system may bring some sprinkles, maybe a flurry, by the end of the day. We’ll have periods of rain and drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

Clouds will thicken again on Saturday with the next storm system bringing some rain later Saturday into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Behind this system, Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries or sprinkles. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s. An area of high pressure will settle over the region for the beginning of next week. Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will be relatively mild with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be close to 50. T

he next disturbance will bring some showers on Wednesday of next week. At least it will be mild despite the rain on Wednesday with highs near to just above 50. That’s a big travel day so we’ll continue to watch that for you.