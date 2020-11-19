Early morning forecast Thursday, November 19, 2020

An area of high pressure will build to our south and help to warm us up a good bit later this week into the weekend. Thursday will become breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s. Friday will become breezy and even warmer with partial sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will feature clouds and some sunshine. There could be a couple of showers close by on Saturday, especially near and north of I-80. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Saturday. A warm front will bring more clouds than sunshine on Sunday with the chance for some showers and drizzle. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some showers likely as another cold front approaches the region. Highs Monday will be near to just above 50. We’ll have a break on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 40s. Another system will bring some rain back to the area on Wednesday. Temperatures will fail to rise above the 40s on Wednesday.