Early morning forecast Thursday, November 12, 2020

As a front moves through the region, it will become cooler tonight with rain tapering to drizzle. It may take until very late tonight for this tapering to occur in the southeastern part of Central Pennsylvania. There still be clouds and spotty drizzle around Thursday morning. Clouds will break for sunshine from the northwest to the southeast as the day wears on. It will be cooler and a lot less humid on Thursday with highs in the 50s. We’ll have some clouds around Thursday night with lows near to just above 40. Friday will become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Saturday. With the increase in cloudiness, it’s going to be a little cooler with highs near to just above 50. The next system will bring us a periods of rain on Sunday. It will be a cool rainfall with highs in the 50s. Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a shower or two as yet another cold front moves into the region. Monday will be a cooler day with highs in the 40s. Even colder air will press into the region with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Temperatures most of Tuesday will be in the 30s. There will still be the chance for a flurry in places on Wednesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 40s.