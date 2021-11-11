Early morning forecast Thursday, November 11, 2021

As the next cold front approaches the region, Thursday will turn out to be mostly cloudy. It will turn breezy to windy, especially in the counties along Route 219. It will still be mild on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. This front will bring a band of rain to the area Thursday night into very early Friday. The rest of Friday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds along with just the chance for another shower in spots. Highs Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s, but temperatures will start to dip during the afternoon.

Saturday will be a windy and chilly day with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers. Some snowflakes may even mix in over the higher terrain. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 40s with the wind making it feel colder than that. It will be brisk and cold Sunday with variable cloudiness and just a shower or flurry in places. Highs Sunday will only in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring rain and snow showers later Sunday night into Monday. There could even be a covering of snow across some of the higher terrain. Temperatures Monday will only reach into the 30s to near 40. Behind this system, it will stay chilly on Tuesday with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be near to just above 40. A warmup will start to kick in next Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the 50s in many spots.

