Early morning forecast Thursday, May 27, 2021

We’ll have lowering humidity on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be close to 70.

A disturbance is going to give us a much cooler and wetter end to the work week. We’ll have periods of rain on Friday with maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will not rise out of the lower 60s. In fact, many spots will be in the 50s when it is raining. Saturday will still be cool and unsettled with variable cloudiness scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s. The weather will then improve for the rest of the holiday weekend. Sunday will still be relatively cool with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the 60s. Memorial Day will be a little milder with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will be a little warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

