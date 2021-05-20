Early morning forecast Thursday, May 19, 2021

Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine and it will turn quite warm with highs in the middle 80s. At least the humidity will be low and likely will stay there through most of this warm weather pattern. Friday will be quite warm and more humid with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

This weekend is going to stay relatively warm and more humid. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will also be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 80s. There is a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Monday of next week. Highs Monday will be near to just above 80. It’s going to stay warm through most of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on either day. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Highs on Wednesday will be closer to 80, but this is still a good bit above the average high temperature for the date.

