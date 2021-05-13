Early morning forecast Thursday, May 13, 2021

Thursday will turn even milder than recent days with sunshine that will mix with clouds. A couple of isolated sprinkles or showers cannot be ruled out. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with milder afternoons. There will be a couple of pop-up showers or thunderstorms in the area on Saturday, but most spots will likely stay rain-free. Highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s. There is also the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday with highs closer to 70. It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with the chance for some showers late. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. The chance for a shower seems very small on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll continue to warm a little more through the end of next week.

