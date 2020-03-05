Early morning forecast Thursday, March 5, 2020

Thursday looks like a relatively nice day thanks to a weak area of high pressure sitting over the region. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine Thursday with only some high clouds mixing in, especially during the afternoon. A chilly morning will turn into a nicer afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50. At least there will be a lot less wind than what we had on Wednesday.

The combination of a front approaching from the west and a disturbance developing off of the Mid-Atlantic coastline is going to give us a more unsettled day on Friday. It will become windy on Friday with considerable cloudiness along with scattered snow and rain showers. There may be a slushy covering of snow over some of the higher terrain later Friday into Friday night. Highs on Friday will range from the 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. Some flurries are still possible early Saturday then the rest of the day will be blustery with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s to the lower 40s. With a clearing sky and lighter winds, it will turn colder Saturday night with lows in the 20s. An area of high pressure building to our south is going to then set the stage for a dramatic warm up Sunday into Monday. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cold with high temperatures in the 50s. Monday will be breezy and even milder with some sunshine along with highs near to just above 60. The next system will bring some showers on Tuesday. It will still be relatively mild despite the showers with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower in places. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50.