Early morning forecast Thursday, March 26, 2020

There still will be some clouds around early Thursday. The rest of Thursday will feature some sunshine before clouds start to return again later in the day. It will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Unsettled weather makes a return Thursday night into Friday as another disturbance moves across the region. This system will bring us some rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The rain will taper to showers Friday afternoon, and it will try to turn a little milder. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s. A front will sink to our south Friday night, and another disturbance moving along it, will bring us some showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder on Saturday. Since we are on the cool side of the front, temperatures on Saturday will have a tough time getting higher than the middle 50s, with only a few spots in the western part of the region getting into the low 60s.



Behind that next disturbance are float turns more westerly, and that will improve things for the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Sunday will start off with a shower or some sprinkles in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to the lower 60s. Monday will be breezy and a bit cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures near to just above 50. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day on Tuesday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower to middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring rain back into the region on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to rise into the low 50s. It will stay seasonably cool behind that disturbance into the first weekend of April.

