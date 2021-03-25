Early morning forecast Thursday, March 25, 2021

Thursday will start off with areas of fog and drizzle then the rest of the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine and warmer. There will be a couple of showers around, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs Thursday will be near to just above 70. A cold front will bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind this front it will become quite windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Some wind gusts can reach 50mph and a high wind watch has been issued for the counties along and west of Route 219. This watch is in effect for Friday morning until 2pm for Jefferson and Elk counties westward and until 6pm in the counties farther to the east. There will also be some strong winds in areas to the east that are not included in the watch. Highs on Friday will still reach in the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds. It will be cooler, but still mild for this time of the year with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another front will bring a round of showers Saturday night into Sunday. The rest of Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Behind that front we are going to have a chilly start to next week. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures near 50. Tuesday will still be a bit cool with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday with variable cloudiness, showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will be near to just above 60.