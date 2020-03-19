Early morning forecast Thursday, March 19, 2020

Thursday will start off with a good deal of clouds and scattered showers. Clouds will then try to break for some sunshine with only the chance for another shower later in the day. It will be a much milder on Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s, and only a few spots struggling to get to near 60.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday. Ahead of that front, it will turn windy and warmer with clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s, some places may even reach well into the 70s, before some showers and thunderstorms move into the region later in the day.



Behind the front it will start to turn cooler Friday night. Saturday will be breezy and a bit cooler with clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday, but the clouds will start to win out later in the day. High temperatures on Sunday will once again be in the 40s. A disturbance passing by to our south will give us a good deal of clouds and a shower or some drizzle in places on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. Tuesday will feature sunshine giving away the clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some showers and drizzle are possible again on Wednesday with a good deal of clouds and highs once again near 50. We will stay milder than average as we head into the end of next week.

